Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of The Hackett Group worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 154,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $13.79 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $415.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.