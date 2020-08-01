Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $694,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $36,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after buying an additional 658,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after buying an additional 539,295 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

