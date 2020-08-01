Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $720,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

