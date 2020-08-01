Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $728,000 Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 164.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

