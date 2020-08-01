Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $842,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 476.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,861,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock worth $4,602,855. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $202.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

