Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 92,749 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $258.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.47.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.