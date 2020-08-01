Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $653,000 in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 366.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.