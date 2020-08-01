Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $737,000 in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $62.00 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

