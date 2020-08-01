Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $835,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,220,000. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

