Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 174,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,613,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.13. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.