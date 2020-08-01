Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $63,731,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 571.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,939 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $41,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after buying an additional 436,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after buying an additional 353,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.