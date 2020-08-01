Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,521 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE AIZ opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.