Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,019 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 102.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 128.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

