Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,510 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,988,000 after acquiring an additional 139,580 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

