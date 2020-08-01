Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 2,673 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $290.27 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.24 and a 200-day moving average of $239.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at $70,214,845.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

