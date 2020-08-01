Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 784.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $99.59 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

