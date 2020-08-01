Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after acquiring an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $103,601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after buying an additional 182,096 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $309,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,665.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,130,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,439 shares of company stock worth $34,340,736 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $131.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

