Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,410 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $119,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $75.02 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.06.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

