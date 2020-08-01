Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 43,480 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 43,480 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,902,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 95.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

