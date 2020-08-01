Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,234 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 389,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

