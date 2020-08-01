Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 89 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

