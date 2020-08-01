Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,071,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,980,000 after buying an additional 293,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 480,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 175,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $17,615,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

