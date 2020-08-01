Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Veritex worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Veritex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veritex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,695,000 after buying an additional 148,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $846.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

