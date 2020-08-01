DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €32.40 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €32.40 ($36.40) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.95 ($39.27).

Shares of DWS opened at €31.84 ($35.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($18.82) and a 1 year high of €39.99 ($44.93).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

