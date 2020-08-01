DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.52

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and traded as high as $16.00. DX (Group) shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 212,372 shares trading hands.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.51. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Ian Gray acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,153.09). Also, insider Ronald Series acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,906.97). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 491,510 shares of company stock worth $5,798,120.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

