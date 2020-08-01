Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the first quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of ETG stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

