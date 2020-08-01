eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

eBay stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

