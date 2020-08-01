Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EIDX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1,252.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.