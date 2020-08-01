Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $160.00. The company traded as high as $142.85 and last traded at $140.53, with a volume of 80822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.96.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $73,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,007,091. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

