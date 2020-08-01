Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $114.13 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 27454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.02.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $671,591.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,887 shares of company stock worth $1,651,738. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.