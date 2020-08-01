Emergent Biosolutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,283 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 571% compared to the typical volume of 340 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EBS stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,738 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

