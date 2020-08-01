Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,416 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,023.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.63%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

