ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €12.00 ($13.48) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.26% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.65) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($12.58) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.37 ($11.65).

ENI stock opened at €7.54 ($8.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. ENI has a 1 year low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a 1 year high of €14.59 ($16.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.83.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

