Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 769 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,900. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

