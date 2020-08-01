Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,676 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.