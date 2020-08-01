Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Unitil worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.