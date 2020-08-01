Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

