Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $737,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

