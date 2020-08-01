Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $746,000 Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,717,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 181,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE JBGS opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.