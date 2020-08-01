Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $752,000 Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $55.03.

