Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.37%. Research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

