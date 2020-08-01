Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $769,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

