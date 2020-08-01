Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $761,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $374,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 123.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 191.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17,544.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $119.38 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $125.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.