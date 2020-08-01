Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,015 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 20.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

