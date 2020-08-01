Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,538 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,962,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.77 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

