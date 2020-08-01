Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $417.13 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.38 and a fifty-two week high of $424.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.52 and its 200 day moving average is $356.61.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

