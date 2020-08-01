Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,061 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southern Copper by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Southern Copper by 32.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of SCCO opened at $43.71 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.