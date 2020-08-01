Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,357 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133,256 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Vale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,536,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,148,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vale by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,371,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,478 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Vale by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,500 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,901,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

