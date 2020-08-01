Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,964 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.44% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 768.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 109,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $63.27.

