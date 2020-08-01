Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,796 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 17,183.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,858.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,501,000.

USO opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $106.56.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

